Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

