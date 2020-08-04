Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €22.00 ($24.72) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.08 ($43.91).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €23.14 ($26.00) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a twelve month high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

