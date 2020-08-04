Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

