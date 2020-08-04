HomeStreet Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $629.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HomeStreet by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,682 shares of company stock valued at $418,836. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.