HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HQI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $32,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,224,639.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,412.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,326 shares of company stock worth $141,692 in the last quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

