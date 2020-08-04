HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.
HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE HQI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.
