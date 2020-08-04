HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.09) on Tuesday. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 183 ($2.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 62.81.

In related news, insider Michael Bane bought 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £11,248.76 ($13,842.92).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

