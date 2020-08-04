Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 37,276 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 471,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

