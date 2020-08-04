Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 55.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

NYSE HP opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

