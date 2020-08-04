Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

