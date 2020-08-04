Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

HLIO opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

