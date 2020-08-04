Head to Head Contrast: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) vs. Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTRCQ)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GTT Communications and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTT Communications presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.00%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -9.51% -27.24% -1.59% Frontier Communications -75.70% -0.12% 0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.20 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -8.56 Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.11

GTT Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Frontier Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

