H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

