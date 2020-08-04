HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 779,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDB. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

