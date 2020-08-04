HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,048,000 after acquiring an additional 580,491 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 19.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth about $136,454,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,245,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 347,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

