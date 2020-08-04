Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

NYSE:HIG opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

