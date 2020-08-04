Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

