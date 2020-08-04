Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.09–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.93 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.12-0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.21.

HLIT stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

