Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.09–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.93 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.12-0.05 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.21.
HLIT stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
