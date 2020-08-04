Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $349.5-381.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.43 million.Harmonic also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.12)-$0.05 EPS.
Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
