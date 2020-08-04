Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $349.5-381.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.43 million.Harmonic also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.12)-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.21.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

