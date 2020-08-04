Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-142 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.12-0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of HLIT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

