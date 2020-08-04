Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.
Shares of HLIT stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 742.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
