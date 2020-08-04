Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 742.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

