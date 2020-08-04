Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

