GWM Advisors LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,114,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 434.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 153,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

NYSE:GIL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.