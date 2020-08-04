GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,960 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2,859.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.82.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,678 shares of company stock worth $2,307,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

