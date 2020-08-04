GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) PT Raised to $164.00 at HC Wainwright

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,612 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 130,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

