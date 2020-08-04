GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,612. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.