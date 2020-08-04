Guggenheim Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,600.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

