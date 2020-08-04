Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

