Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Green Plains by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Green Plains by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Green Plains by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.