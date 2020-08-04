GoPro (GPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $880.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

