Goldman Sachs Group Raises TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $199.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

