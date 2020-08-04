Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.33, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.