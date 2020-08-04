Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $533.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

