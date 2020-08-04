Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a P/E ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.