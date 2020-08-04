Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

