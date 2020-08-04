GeoPark (GPRK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $576.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

