Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 335.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,845,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.