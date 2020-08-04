Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

GNE opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.97. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNE. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.