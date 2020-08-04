Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,477 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

