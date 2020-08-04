G.Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

PGC opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

