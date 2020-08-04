FY2024 EPS Estimates for IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.