FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.16.

SGEN stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.95 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,520 shares of company stock worth $106,020,842 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

