FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Increased by Analyst

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$13.34 on Monday. Silvercrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04).

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

