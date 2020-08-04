FY2022 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SILV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.