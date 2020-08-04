FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. CSFB raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.54.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.32 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

