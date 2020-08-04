FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,770,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 322,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 169,824 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

