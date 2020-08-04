FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issued By Truist Securiti

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,212,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 289,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

