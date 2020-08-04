FY2021 EPS Estimates for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised by Analyst

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

