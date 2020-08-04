FY2021 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Cut by Analyst

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

