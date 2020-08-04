FY2021 EPS Estimates for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reduced by Analyst

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTDPY. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

