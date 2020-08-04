FY2021 Earnings Estimate for VF Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VF in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $59.81 on Monday. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

